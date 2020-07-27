Andhra Pradesh COVID cases surpass one lakh

Exactly 138 days or 19.5 weeks after a foreign returnee youth tested positive for COVID-19 in Nellore district, the State on Monday surpassed the one-lakh cases mark with 6,051 new cases reported in the past 24 hours. During the same period, the State witnessed 49 deaths.

The death toll increased to 1,090 and the tally of cases surged to 1,02,349, according to the Health Department bulletin.

With this, Andhra Pradesh became the third State in the country (other than Delhi) to see one lakh cases. Maharashtra crossed the one-lakh mark in 96 days, while the neighbouring Tamil Nadu saw one lakh cases in 118 days. Andhra Pradesh now accounts for 7.13% of the country’s 14.35 lakh COVID cases.

The State's first COVID case was confirmed officially on March 12, and after 105 days, the State’s tally crossed 10,000-mark.

It took only 33 days to witness the remaining 92,000 cases, and during the same period over 44,000 patients have recovered. The first 53,000 cases were reported in 130 days and remaining were reported in the last five days.

There are 51,701 active cases at present and 49,558 patients have recovered so far putting the recovery rate at 48.42% and the death rate at 1.06% is one of the lowest death rates in the country.

The cases confirmed per million ratio is at 1,918 considering the State population of 5.34 crore. In other words, 1,918 persons in every 10 lakh or one person in about every 521 persons have tested positive for the virus so far.

The tests per million ratio is also one of the highest in the country at 31,581. So far 16.86 lakh samples were tested comprising the 43,127 tests done in the past day. The positivity rate has further increased to 6.07%.

However, after witnessing the highest single-day tally of 8,147 cases on July 24, the daily new cases dipped slightly over the past three days.

Most of the new cases were reported in East Godavari (1,210, 7 new deaths), Guntur (744), Kurnool (664, 2) and Visakhapatnam (655, 8). They are followed by Anantapur (524, 3), Nellore (422), West Godavari (408, 9), Chittoor (367, 7), Kadapa (336, 1), Prakasam (317, 1), Vizianagaram (157, 4), Krishna (127, 5) and Srikakulam (120).

Of the total, 97.17% are local cases and only 2.83% are imported cases. Five worst-hit districts including East Godavari (14,696 cases), Kurnool (12,234), Guntur (10,747), Anantapur (10,247) and West Godavari (8,820) account for more than 50% of the cases while the remaining eight districts and imported cases account for the other 50% cases.

The tallies of other districts as follows: Chittoor (7,809), Visakhapatnam (7,436), Krishna (5,707), Kadapa (5,093), Nellore (4,776), Srikakulam (4,694), Prakasam (3,866), Vizianagaram (3,329) and imported cases (2,893).