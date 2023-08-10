Andhra Pradesh: Court admits defamation case against Eenadu Telugu daily

August 10, 2023 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - GUNTUR

Additional Advocate General of Andhra Pradesh Ponnavolu Sudhakar Reddy said on Thursday that the First Additional District Court judge Ch. Rajagopala Rao admitted a defamation case filed by the State government against Eenadu Telugu daily allegedly for publishing a story on the Crime Investigation Department (CID).

Addressing the media here, Mr. Sudhakar Reddy said the Telugu daily had carried a “defamatory news” on April 13, 2023, under the title, ‘CID conspiracy on Margadarsi Chit Fund Private Limited’.

He said that the CID had arrested the employees of Margadarsi as they violated laws. Reacting to the arrests, the Telugu daily had published a “defamatory, derogatory and venomous story,” he added.

“We filed criminal defamation case on it. It has been accepted by the court. We have informed the court that Eenadu defamed CID, and urged it to take stringent action on the daily,” he said.

Mr. Sudhakar Reddy further said that the court summoned the accused, who included Cherukuri Ramoji Rao, Cherukuri Kiron, Cherukuri Sailaja Kiron, M. Nageswara Rao, Nannapaneni Viswa Prasad, Narasimha Reddy, and Kanaparti Srinivas in the case.