Andhra Pradesh: Couple awarded life imprisonment in rape case of daughter

The district POCSO court on Friday sentenced a couple to life imprisonment after convicting them of the rape of their minor daughter.

The court convicted the man (45) of raping his minor daughter with the support of his wife (35).

The case was reported from a remote village of Palamaner mandal in 2018. The Palamaner police registered a case and arrested the couple. The court also imposed a fine of ₹1,000 on the couple, directing that a compensation of ₹3 lakh be paid to the victim.