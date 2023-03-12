Andhra Pradesh: Counting for local body elections will also take place on March 16, says Srikakulam Collector

March 12, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

Srikakulam Collector Shrikesh B.Lathkar on Sunday said counting for local body election would also take place on March 16, along with the counting of graduate MLC election in Srikakulam.

He said that the counting would be taken up on March 16, in accordance with the election schedule given by the Election Commission of India. He visited the polling centre set up in TPM School and inspected the arrangements made for smooth conduct of the election. He directed the officials concerned to provide food and other facilities to the polling staff.