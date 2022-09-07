Andhra Pradesh: Counter Opposition’s criticisms effectively, CM tells Ministers

Staff Reporter GUNTUR
September 07, 2022 21:42 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy reportedly expressed his displeasure with some Cabinet Ministers at a marathon meeting on Wednesday.

While making no bones of his unhappiness over the ‘inability’ of some Ministers to rebut criticism made against the State government, the Chief Minister and his family in particular, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy asked the Ministers to counter the ‘aggressive campaign launched by the Opposition and a section of media’.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy also asked the Ministers to focus on the ‘Gadapa Gadapaki Mana Prabhuthvam’ programme, saying that the initiative aimed at establishing a direct contact with the people of the State and working for their welfare.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Stating that the Cabinet nod has been given for providing ₹20 lakh to each ward and village secretariat, the Chief Minister asked the Ministers to monitor the works in their respective districts.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Andhra Pradesh
Vijayawada

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app