Andhra Pradesh: Conviction rate up in Chittoor and Kadapa in 2022

December 31, 2022 01:26 am | Updated 01:26 am IST - KADAPA/CHITTOOR

Kadapa district witnessed fewer offences and higher conviction rate during the year 2022, which is attributed to ‘proactive policing’.

At the annual press conference held at Kadapa on Friday, Superintendent of Police K.K.N. Anburajan said the department tightened the leash by invoking PD Act on regular offenders, used robust technology to nab cyber criminals, and marked black spots on accident-prone zones to bring down the mortality rate on highways.

The noteworthy milestone pertains to stolen property, where a whopping recovery rate of 81% was achieved, said to be the highest in the State.

He said that priority was accorded to taking the cases to a logical end, which could be seen from the high conviction rate achieved. As many as 630 redsanders logs weighing 14,672 kg were seized, along with 41 vehicles, during the year, in which 173 persons were arrested, he added.

Similarly, PD Act was invoked against twelve accused, seven of them involved in redsanders logs smuggling. The district won three prestigious national-level awards, including ‘SKOCH’, ‘Governance Now’ and ‘Digital Technology Sabha’ in various categories.

Similarly, Chittoor district also achieved an impressive conviction rate of 98.7% by effectively using technology, compared to 90% in 2021. Another novel initiative taken up during the year was the installation of two-way communicative CCTV system in the reception counter of every police station, which was directly connected to the Command Control Unit to monitor performance and efficiency.

Superintendent of Police Y. Rishant Reddy said the district achieved 62.07% recovery of property stolen during the year. Similarly, the Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) also made significant strides in preventing smuggling of liquor and sand across the porous inter-state border, besides curbing arrack brewing in the remote villages. The department cracked the whip on redsanders smuggling and invoked PD Act on the most-wanted criminal M. Perumal.