June 03, 2023 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

The Srikakulam district administration has set up a control room in the Collector’s office to provide and take information on the train accident that took place in Odisha. The people can contact the control room by dialling 08942-286213 and 08942-286245. In-charge Collector M. Naveen said that the officials would extend support to the relatives in reaching the spot, if passengers were stranded due to accident. He said that the control room would function round the clock.