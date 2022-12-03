Andhra Pradesh: contractors not coming forward to manage irrigation facilities in West Godavari district, says Deputy Chief Minister

December 03, 2022 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - BHIMAVARAM (WEST GODAVARI)

Deputy Chief Minister and Endowments Minister Kottu Satyanarayana on Saturday said that contractors were not coming forward for tenders invited for many works sanctioned under the ‘Operation and Maintenance’ category to manage the existing irrigation facilities in the West Godavari district.

On Saturday, the West Godavari District Irrigation Advisory Board (IAB) met here to decide the future course of action on maintenance of the irrigation facilities and water supply for Rabi season for agriculture and drinking water. Collector P. Prasanthi has chaired the IAB meeting.

Addressing the board members, Mr. Satyanarayana has said, “No contractor has participated in the tenders invited for the 31 works of the ‘Operation and Maintenance’ of the irrigation facilities in the West Godavari district. If needed, the works up to ₹5 lakh should be given to the farmers’ groups or Irrigation Advisory Committees (IACs) to complete the proposed works.”

By November 2022, a total of 84 irrigation works have been sanctioned, 37 of them are in the progress and no contractor has turned up for the rest of 31 works. Ms. Prasanthi has directed the irrigation authorities to examine the factors for poor response from the contractors for proposed irrigation works.

Mr. Satyanarayana has claimed that above 101 tmc ft of water is available in the river Godavari and Sileru irrigation project to meet the requirement for agriculture and drinking water purposes in the Godavari region for the rabi season.

The Godavari region requires 87 tmc ft of water to irrigate 8.96 lakh acres and 7.2 tmc ft for drinking water purpose till summer. Joint Collector J.V. Murali, Irrigation Department Superintending Engineer K. Srinivasa Rao and other officials were present.