Andhra Pradesh: Contract resident teachers in Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas seek salary hike

April 23, 2023 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The contract resident teachers working in Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBVs) have appealed to the government to increase their salaries.

In a letter addressed to the Chief Secretary, KGBV Teachers’ Union State president B.T.S. Devi said 2,800 teachers joined the KGBVs as contract resident teachers (CRTs) in 2005 with a salary of ₹6,000.

She said though G.O.s were issued upon the government agreeing to pay Minimum Time Scale (MTS) to contract teachers in Gurukul schools, KGBVs, junior colleges and AP Model Schools, and also on extension of the PRC to all contractual employees working in government departments, universities, societies, KGBVs and model schools in the revised pay scale under the 11th Pay Revision Commission, but they were not implemented.

She said the CRTs had not received any salary hike since 2016 and neither was the MTS implemented for them. Teachers who had joined later and had less work load were being paid more than them, she said.

Ms. Devi urged the Chief Secretary to look into their issue and implement the G.O.s pertaining to salary hike and implementation of the PRC for CRTs.