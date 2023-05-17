HamberMenu
Andhra Pradesh continues to reel under severe heatwave

Venkatachalam and Yerpedu record 46° Celsius, says A.P. State Disaster Management Authority; situation will be no better on May 18, it says

May 17, 2023 09:47 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
Youth beating the heat by swimming in the Krishna in Vijayawada.

Youth beating the heat by swimming in the Krishna in Vijayawada. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

Andhra Pradesh continued to be in the grip of severe heatwave on May 17 (Wednesday), and May 18 would be no better, as the mercury was likely to be at a dangerously high level.

Venkatachalam (Nellore) and Yerpedu (Tirupati) recorded the highest temperatures of 46° Celsius each on Wednesday, followed by Narsaraopet (45.9° Celsius), a press release issued by the A.P. State Disaster Management Authority (AP-SDMA) said.

A man with leaves tied around his head rides a bicycle on the M.G. Road in Vijayawada on a hot afternoon on Wednesday.

A man with leaves tied around his head rides a bicycle on the M.G. Road in Vijayawada on a hot afternoon on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

The heatwave would be intense in some parts of Vizianagaram, Parvatipuram Manyam, Alluri Sitharama Raju, Eluru, Krishna, NTR, Guntur, Bapatla, Palnadu, Prakasam, Nellore, Kadapa and Tirupati districts on May 18. The temperature was likely to be around 43-44° Celsius.

Temperature would be up to 42° Celsius in Srikakulam, Kurnool, Nandyal, Anantapur, Sri Sathya Sai, Annamayya and Chittoor districts, the release added.

