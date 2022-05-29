Andhra Pradesh continues to reel under intense hot weather

May 29, 2022 21:33 IST

Gannavaram records highest temperature, similar conditions likely today

The State continued to reel under intense heat on Sunday as mercury soared in several coastal districts. Heatwave conditions prevailed at many places.

Gannavaram recorded a maximum temperature of 43.9 degrees Celsius, the highest in the State. It was followed by Amaravati (43.4), Nandigama (43.2), Machilipatnam (43.1), Jangamaheswara Puram (41.2), Bapatla (41.2), Kakinada (41), Ongole (40.9), Nandyal (40.8), Kavali (40.2) and Nellore (40), according to the India Meteorological Department.

As per the AP State Disaster Management Authority reports, 21 mandals across the State — East Godavari (5), Kakinada (5), West Godavari (4), NTR (2), Anakapalli (2), ASR (1), Krishna (1) and Vizianagaram (1) — experienced heatwave conditions.

On Monday, about 84 mandals are likely to witness heatwave conditions, including most of the mandals in Anakapalli, East Godavari, Kakinada, Konaseema and Vizianagaram.

The weather on Tuesday is likely to be much hotter as per the APSDMA reports.