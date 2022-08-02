Andhra Pradesh: Continue tribunals even after completion of land survey, says CM

Evolve mechanism to resolve disputes, he tells officials

The State government has decided to continue with the tribunals that were set up to resolve land disputes even after the completion of a Comprehensive Land Survey (CLS). The government has also decided to estalish tribunals in mandals across the State.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy held a review meeting on the CLS scheme on Tuesday. He directed officials to establish the tribunals on a permanent basis, and evolve proper mechanisms to resolve land disputes. He also wanted the officials to keep in place mobile tribunal units, and focus on putting in place the best systems for resolving land disputes.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy asked the officials to classify the land disputes into government or interpersonal disputes. Survey numbers need to be mentioned for easy identification and to understand whether the land was legally clear, he said.

Stressing on ensuring proper quality and standards in the survey process, Mr. Jagan told the authorities to adopt the same in the settlement of land disputes. A third-party supervision was necessary for the appeals for a transparent process to avoid causing loss for the claimant and would be helpful to take action against the staff who commit mistakes, he said.

Stating that a survey should be done if any person applies for it, Mr. Jagan asked the officials to take action if the survey was not done within the stipulated time. In this regard, the Chief Minister instructed the authorities to increase the monthly targets for aerial flying and drone flying in the survey and told them to expedite the survey in municipalities and corporations.

The officials informed the Chief Minister that they are covering 1,000 villages per month and complete the entire survey by September 2023.

The Chief Minister advised officials to seek support from renowned legal firms for the comprehensive survey to resolve critical issues. He directed them to roll out registration services in village and ward secretariats by the time the survey is completed and told them to keep dummy documents available for people to create awareness on the registration process. Also, he asked the officials to display the ACB toll-free number through posters at all government offices.

Minister for Energy Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy, Principal Adviser to Chief Minister Ajeya Kallam, Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma, Chief Commissioner of Land Administration G. Sai Prasad, Municipal and Urban Development Department Special Chief Secretary Y. Srilakshmi, and Revenue Department Special Chief Secretary Rajat Bhargava were present.