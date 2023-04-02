ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh contemplating exclusive policy to promote energy efficiency

April 02, 2023 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Cost-effective, 24x7 power supply a priority for Chief Minister, says Chief Secretary, adding that the adoption of a dedicated policy would be a significant step towards achieving energy efficiency goals

V Raghavendra
The Andhra Pradesh government is contemplating the formulation of an exclusive policy to promote energy efficiency measures that will have the potential of yielding monetary savings of ₹1,200 crore per annum.

The State government intends to save 25% of the total annual energy demand of around 67,890 Million Units (as per the APERC tariff order for the 2023-24 financial year).

This came up for discussion in a virtual meeting organised by the State Energy Conservation Mission (SECM) on Sunday in the run up to its executive committee meeting scheduled to be held in a few days.

Participating in the deliberations, Chief Secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy said that 24x7 and cost-effective power supply was a priority for Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and the adoption of a dedicated policy would be a significant step towards achieving energy efficiency goals.

Special Chief Secretary (Energy) K. Vijayanand said that the proposed policy would facilitate large-scale energy efficiency measures in industries, municipalities, commercial and residential areas, as well as in sectors like agriculture and transport. It seeks to effectively implement the Energy Conservation Act, 2001 and the larger goal is to reduce the greenhouse gas emissions, he said.

SECM CEO A. Chandrasekhar Reddy said the policy duly focuses on the promotion and use of energy efficient devices/equipment such as star-rated devices in residential and commercial buildings and government and semi-government offices.

