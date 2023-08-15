Andhra Pradesh: Construction of Bhogapuram international airport will ensure speedy progress of Vizianagaram district, says Deputy CM

August 15, 2023 06:14 pm | Updated 06:14 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

Deputy Chief Minister and in-charge Minister of Vizianagaram district Budi Mutyala Naidu on Tuesday said that the construction of Bhogapuram internatioanl airport would change the economic scenario in the entire district within no time.

Mr. Mutyala Naidu hoisted the national flag on the occasion of 77th Independence Day celebrations at police grounds in Vizianagaram.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the construction of Bhogapuram airport and completion of new medical college would indicate the government priorities for the development of the district.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that the government would lay foundation stone very soon for the construction of Central Tribal University in 560 acres of land between Mentada and Dattirajeru mandals. He said that the hassle-free acquisition of land helped the government in construction of Visakhapatnam-Rayapur express way within the jurisdiction of the district.

The Deputy Chief Minister gave away certificates to officers and others who had performed well in the last year. Cultural events organised by students and others enthralled everyone. Vizianagaram Collector S.Nagalakshmi and other officials were present in the celebrations.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.