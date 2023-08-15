HamberMenu
Andhra Pradesh: Construction of Bhogapuram international airport will ensure speedy progress of Vizianagaram district, says Deputy CM

‘Foundation stone will be laid very soon for the construction of Central Tribal University in 560 acres between Mentada and Dattirajeru mandals’

August 15, 2023 06:14 pm | Updated 06:14 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau
Deputy Chief Minister Budi Mutyala Naidu speaking at Independence Day celebrations in Vizianagaram on Tuesday.

Deputy Chief Minister Budi Mutyala Naidu speaking at Independence Day celebrations in Vizianagaram on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

Deputy Chief Minister and in-charge Minister of Vizianagaram district Budi Mutyala Naidu on Tuesday said that the construction of Bhogapuram internatioanl airport would change the economic scenario in the entire district within no time.

Mr. Mutyala Naidu hoisted the national flag on the occasion of 77th Independence Day celebrations at police grounds in Vizianagaram.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the construction of Bhogapuram airport and completion of new medical college would indicate the government priorities for the development of the district.

He said that the government would lay foundation stone very soon for the construction of Central Tribal University in 560 acres of land between Mentada and Dattirajeru mandals. He said that the hassle-free acquisition of land helped the government in construction of Visakhapatnam-Rayapur express way within the jurisdiction of the district.

The Deputy Chief Minister gave away certificates to officers and others who had performed well in the last year. Cultural events organised by students and others enthralled everyone. Vizianagaram Collector S.Nagalakshmi and other officials were present in the celebrations.

