Andhra Pradesh constitutes Special Court on two rape cases

The State government has decided to constitute a Special trial court for two rape offences on two girls in Andhra Pradesh, which took place within a span of about ten days.

Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha informed at a press conference at Secretariat on Monday, that the Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu instructed concerned authorities to establish the special court for quick justice to the victims.

Ex-gratia

While expressing concern over these two offences, the Home Minister informed that the Chief Minister extended Rs. 10 lakh ex-gratia to the family members of a girl who was allegedly raped and murdered by three minor boys at Muchumarri in Nandhyal district.

Ms. Anitha said that the parents of these minor boys were also indulging in crime by resorting to protect the accused. She added that the police, NDRF teams have been struggling to trace the body of the girl, which was allegedly thrown into the waters after she was raped and murdered. In this incident, the police arrested five accused so far and the investigation is still in progress, she added.

In another incident, the government announced ₹5 lakh compensation to a six-month-old girl, who was allegedly sexually harassed by a 45-year-old man. The Home Minister said that the money will be given as a fixed deposit in the girl’s name for her future needs. In this case, the police arrested the accused, she added.

The Home Minister said that the accused in these two separate incidents were addicts of liquor or ganja or other drugs.

