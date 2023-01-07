Andhra Pradesh constitutes commission to inquire into stampedes at Kandukur and Guntur

January 07, 2023 11:03 pm | Updated 11:03 pm IST - GUNTUR

To dig deep into the two stampedes that had taken place within a span of one week in the State, one each at Kandukur in Nellore district and Guntur recently, the government appointed an inquiry commission headed by retired High Court judge on Saturday.

Through the G.O. Ms. No. 7, Chief Secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy appointed a Commission of Inquiry to probe into the stampedes that took place on December 28, 2022, at Kandukur and January 1, 2023, in Guntur. The Commission would be headed by B. Seshasayana Reddy.

Mr. Jawahar Reddy maintained that “the government is of the opinion that it is necessary to appoint a Commission of Inquiry for the purpose of making an inquiry into the definite matter of public importance.”

In exercise of powers conferred by Section 3 of the Commissions of Inquiry Act, 1952 (Central Act), the State government appointed Justice Seshasayana Reddy as Commission of Inquiry into the stampedes, the G.O. said.

The government instructed the terms of references for the inquiry to the Commission, which include, “circumstances leading to the stampedes and the persons responsible there for. Whether there were any shortcomings in the arrangements made and any violations in the permissions granted, and if so persons responsible there for. Recommendations with regard to institutional mechanisms and safeguards to be in place in addition to the existing institutional mechanisms and safeguards so as to prevent occurrence of such grave incidents in future”.

The commission would complete its inquiry and submit its report to the State government within a period of one month from the date of assumption of charge.