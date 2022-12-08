Andhra Pradesh constitutes advisory committee to examine reservations in promotions in State Secretariat

December 08, 2022 08:10 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - GUNTUR

The issue of reservations in promotions has come into focus with the Andhra Pradesh government constituting an advisory committee to examine all the promotions in the State Secretariat that have become effective since 2014 on the basis of the A.P. High Court orders on December 11, 2018.

The State government has recently constituted a six-member committee headed by the Law Secretary to examine the promotions in all the categories, right from Assistant Section Officer (ASO) to the Additional Secretary to the Government in the Secretariat.

‘Violation of norms’

As per the court’s orders, the review of promotions is warranted as many top posts are said to have been filled by the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes in violation of norms.

As the Government of Telangana has already completed the restructuring of promotions in its Secretariat, the employees in the A.P. Secretariat have been demanding that the State government address the long-pending issue.

In its order, the government has instructed the committee to examine and review all the promotions made after bifurcation of the State in the light of the orders of the High Court, the Supreme Court, and the instructions issued by the State government from time to time.

Meanwhile, the employees, who formed the Secretariat BC and OC Association, have urged the Chief Secretary to consider restructuring the promotions from 2011 since Andhra Pradesh is a residuary State unlike the newly-carved Telangana.

“The issue had started in 2003-04 when the then Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu issued a G.O. allowing reservations in promotions for the SCs and STs. In 2009, the Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy government had issued another G.O. that mandated consequential seniority to the reserved candidates from the date of their promotion, instead of calculating their actual service. When this was challenged in 2011, the High Court had quashed it, and directed the government to gather quantifiable data to examine the promotions,” B. Apparao and B.S.R.K. Prasad, president and vice-president of the association respectively, told The Hindu.

Mr. Prasad said that since the government did not implement the 2018 orders of the High Court, we had filed a contempt petition in 2019, and the State government constituted the committee recenlty.

But the High Court had directed the government to examine the promotions from 2011, they said, and demanded that the government consider it from that year, instead of 2014.

Bone of contention

Stating that they were not opposing the reservations in employment, the association leaders said the bone of contention was reservations in promotions.

“Junior employees have been getting promotion early on in their careers at the cost of others, which is leading to chaos,” Mr. Prasad observed.