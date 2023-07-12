Andhra Pradesh constitutes 12th Pay Revision Commission

July 12, 2023 10:03 pm | Updated 10:04 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The State government appointed the 12th Pay Revision Commission on July 12 (Wednesday).

The government, in G.O. 68, said that the PRC would be headed by retired IAS officer Manmohan Singh as Pay Revision Commissioner. The terms and conditions of appointment of the Commissioner would be issued separately.

The 12 PRC would evolve the principles that would govern the structure of emoluments and the conditions of service of various categories of employees of the State government, local bodies and aided Institutions, non-teaching staff of the universities, including Acharya N.G. Ranga Agricultural University and Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, work-charged employees and full-time contingent employees, which have a financial bearing, taking into account the total packet of benefits available to them and suggest changes therein, which may be desirable and feasible.

The Commission, however, shall not deal with the teaching staff in government colleges and government aided private colleges drawing UGC / AICTE and ICAR scales.

The Commission shall also not deal with the officers of A.P. State Higher Judicial Service and A.P. State Judicial Service, who were drawing pay scales as recommended by the Second National Judicial Pay Commission, the G.O. said.

The 12 PRC would examine to what extent the existing DA should be merged in pay and to evolve consequent new set of pay scales, merging DA therein, and to suggest the mode of fixation of pay in the revised pay scales.

The PRC would examine and review the existing pension structure for pensioners, and make recommendations that might be desirable and feasible.

The PRC was being constituted following a proposal from the Finance Department. The pay scales of the State government employees were revised with effect from July 1, 2018, with monetary benefit from April 1, 2020, the G.O. said.

