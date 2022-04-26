Andhra pradesh: Constable among five held for cricket betting in Nandyal

Five persons, including a police constable, were arrested on Tuesday from a lodge in Nandyal while allegedly conducting illegal betting on IPL cricket matches online through cell phones.

Nandyal III Town Circle Inspector of Police P. Pulishekhar said that Sirivella police constable Ashok Kumar, 32, was arrested along with Harinath Reddy, 34, Suribabu, 29, P. Sunil Kumar, 35, and P. Ramanaiah, 45, while they were in the thick of the activity in the lodge room.

“We got reliable information that all of them hailing from Nandyal and surrounding villages had been conducting this activity and raided the lodge,” Mr. Pulisekhar added.

Six cellphones, which these persons had used for organising the cricket betting on some online apps, were also seized and a First Information Report has been registered against them. All of them would be produced in the court, he added.