Andhra Pradesh consents to create new revenue division with four merged mandals

A Koya tribal woman in Chintoor Mandal in ASR district. Government consented to create a new revenue division headquartered at Chintoor on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: T. APPALA NAIDU

July 27, 2022 14:55 IST

The four Polavaram-submerged Mandals of Telangana’s Khammam district were previously merged with AP

Chief Minister Y.S.Jaganmohan Reddy on Wednesday announced that a new Revenue Division, headquartered at Chintoor, would be created with four tribal mandals - Chintoor, Nellipaka, Kunavaram and V.R.Puram - in the Alluri Sitarama Raju district. Earlier, the four Mandals of Khammam district in the united Andhra Pradesh were merged with the erstwhile East Godavari district in Andhra Pradesh as they fall in the Polavaram project submergence area. Advertisement Advertisement In an interaction with the Godavari flood victims here, Mr. Jaganmohan Reddy has said that a new revenue division comprising the four mandals of Chintoor agency would be created soon. “I have received the request to create a new revenue division with the four tribal mandals during the exercise of creation of new districts”, said Mr. Jaganmohan Reddy. The new revenue division consists of 372 villages including 237 Scheduled villages in the 63 Gram Panchayats.

