Andhra Pradesh: Consecration of Annapoorna temple concludes at Srisailam

‘Annaprasana and Aksharabhyasam rituals will be performed at the shrine’

The three-day rituals pertaining to the consecration of a new temple and installation of the Annapoorna idol in it concluded in Srisailam on Wednesday. Now, special rituals for ‘Annaprasana’ and ‘Aksharabhyasam’ will be performed at this shrine on the premises of Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple here.

As part of the rituals, temple priests led by Srisailam Devasthanam Executive Officer S. Lavanna performed the ‘Sikhara Kalasa Prathishta’ after performing Ganapathi Puja, Punyahavachanam, Avahitha Devatha Archana and etc. Srisailam MLA Shilpa Chakrapani Reddy, temple trust board chairman Reddyvari Chakrapani Reddy took part in the ceremony.

Addressing the media, the temple executive officer said that the temple was constructed to facilitate ‘Annaprasana’ and ‘Aksharabhyasam’ rituals.