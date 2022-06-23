Andhra Pradesh: Consecration ceremony performed at Sri Vakulamatha temple

Chief Minister participates in the rituals, plants sapling

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy being accorded a traditional welcome at the Sri Vakulamatha temple in Tirupati on Thursday.

Priests of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) performed the ‘Maha Samprokshanam’ (consecration) of the Sri Vakulamatha temple renovated atop the Peruru hillock on the outskirts of Tirupati on Thursday.

The initiatory ritual, ‘Ankurarpana’, was performed last Saturday. It was followed by purificatory rituals every day in the form of ‘Panchagavya Adhivasam’, ‘Ksheeradhivasam’, ‘Jaladhivasam’ and ‘Koil Alwar Tirumanjanam’, which culminated in the consecration ceremony.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, who participated in the ceremony by donning a traditional attire, was accorded a traditional welcome with ‘Poornakumbham’ by the priests led by Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy, Minister P. Ramachandra Reddy and TTD Agama adviser Vedantam Vishnu Bhattacharyulu.

The Chief Minister sprinkled the holy water from the ‘pushkarini’ around the shrine and planted a ‘manu sampangi’ (Magnolia champaca) sapling, considered significant to the TTD.

After having a glimpse of the deity of Sri Vakulamatha, the Chief Minister sat at the mandapam, where he was blessed by the scholars.

Deputy Chief Ministers K. Narayanaswamy and K. Satyanarayana, Minister for Culture R.K. Roja, Member of Parliament P.V. Midhun Reddy, legislator Ch. Bhaskar Reddy, Special Secretary to Chief Minister K.S. Jawahar Reddy, and Collector K. Venkataramana Reddy were present.