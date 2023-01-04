Andhra Pradesh Congress to launch padayatra from January 26 as part of ‘Haath-se-Haath Jodo Abhiyan’

January 04, 2023 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

In response to the call given by All-India Congress Committee (AICC) leader Rahul Gandhi, the Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) is gearing up for ‘Haath-se-Haath Jodo Abhiyan’ in the State from January 26.

“The party will undertake padayatra during the two-month-long abhiyan that will conclude on March 26. The focus on the first 15 days will be on cities, the next 15 days on towns and the remaining month-long period will be for going around municipalities and villages,” APCC president Giduru Rudra Raju said in a party meeting held on Wednesday.

Stating that he proposed to tour the districts of Hindupur, Anantapur, Kadapa and Rajampet from January 9 to 12, Mr. Rudra Raju asked the party’s working presidents to visit the districts allotted to them and urged the cadres to work like soldiers and ensure that the Congress flag, a copy of Mr. Gandhi’s letter and the message of the PCC reached every household across the State.

The PCC president criticised the YSR Congress government for “diluting the SC, ST Sub-Plan” and said that Dalits were meted a raw deal. He said if Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was sincere about the welfare of the Dalits, he should effectively implement the sub-plan on the lines of his party manifesto Navaratnalu.

Senior Congress leader K.V.P. Ramachandra Rao said the BJP, as an Opposition party at the Centre in the past, had not only supported Special Category Status for Andhra Pradesh but also recommended it for 10 years. But now it had now let down the people of the State, he added.

Referring to the Polavaram project, Mr. Ramachandra Rao said the inordinate delay had led to escalation of the cost of the project that was the lifeline for people of the State.

He said people in the State and across the country were vexed with the “misrule of the incumbent governments” and wanted the Congress party to come back to power.

A group of Jana Sena Party leaders from Vizianagaram district joined the Congress in the presence of senior leaders such as N. Thulasi Reddy and Chinta Mohan.