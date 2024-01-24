Andhra Pradesh Congress starts accepting applications from ticket aspirants

January 24, 2024 10:37 pm | Updated 10:37 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

All India Congress Committee (AICC) in charge of the Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), Manickam Tagore, on January 24 (Wednesday) said that the deployment of booth-level workers would aid the party in winning the Assembly elections.

Addressing a press conference after formally starting the process of accepting applications from ticket aspirants for the upcoming elections, Mr. Tagore said he had received 32 applications for Assembly seats and eight applications for Parliament constituencies. The first application was given to Shaik Fatima Begum for the Vijayawada West constituency. He added that APCC president Y.S. Sharmila is all set to hold review meetings with the party leaders and cadre at the grass root level in the districts.

Former Rajya Sabha member K.V.P. Ramachandra Rao, APCC working presidents Mastan Vali and Sunkara Padmasree, Vijayawada City Congress president Naraharasetty Narasimha Rao, APCC vice-president Kolanukonda Sivaji, party leaders B. Kiran Kumar and others were present.

