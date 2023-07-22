Andhra Pradesh: Congress seeks Jagan’s resignation for a free and fair probe into Viveka murder case

July 22, 2023 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - KADAPA

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) media committee Chairman N. Tulasi Reddy demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to enable a free and fair probe by the CBI into the sensational murder of former Member of Parliament Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy.

Addressing the media at Pulivendula on Saturday, he criticised the State government for being ‘on the wrong side’ of the law. He questioned why Mr. Jagan refused to allow CBI probe after becoming the Chief Minister, though he had demanded the same as the Opposition leader. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed by the State not only groped in the dark to get clinching evidence, but also failed to reach the logical end, he alleged.

Mr. Tulasi Reddy wondered how could D. Sivasankar Reddy, named as A5 in the case, continue as the district General Secretary of the YSR Congress Party. “His lawyer is fighting several cases on behalf of Mr. Jagan as well as the State government. How can we expect fair trial?”, he said. He also suspected the Chief Minister’s tacit approval behind the A6 G. Udaya Kumar Reddy filing a case against the CBI.

With the Chief Minister virtually giving a clean chit on the floor of the Assembly to Member of Parliament Y.S. Avinash Reddy (later named as A8 in the charge sheet) and his sister and YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) chief Y.S. Sharmila openly claiming it as a ‘political murder’, Mr. Tulasi Reddy said that justice would not prevail if Mr. Jagan continued to hold the reins of the State.