Andhra Pradesh Congress ridicules YSRCP bus yatra

The group of Minister should instead visit Konaseema, Says Sailajanath

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president Sake Sailajanath on Friday ridiculed the bus yatra being organised by the leaders of the ruling YSR Congress Party in the name of “Samajika Nyaya Bheri” and said the group of Ministers should instead visit the strife-torn Konaseema region.

In a statement, the senior Congress leader said Dalits and other Backward Castes were being attacked and there was no security for women.

He said instead of addressing the unprecedented crisis unfolding in parts of the State, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy chose to fly to Davos. He referred to the death of V. Subramanyam, the former driver of the ruling party MLC Anantha Udaya Bhaskar and demanded immediate steps to ensure justice to his family.

Mr. Sailajanath said the government should take effective measures to control the “rioters” in Amalapuram and make sure that the district was renamed after the architect of the Indian Constitution B.R. Ambedkar. He said the local Dalits were in the grip of fear and their safety should be the top priority for the government.

Alleging that development had come to a standstill under the YSR Congress Party’s “misrule”, he said the Congress, while it was in power, had facilitated ease of doing business by implementing investor-friendly policies in the State.