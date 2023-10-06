Andhra Pradesh Congress retaliates BJP’s poster jibe at Rahul Gandhi

October 06, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

A poster war has erupted between the BJP and the Congress at the national level after the former allegedly posted on X (formerly Twitter) a poster depicting Congress MP Rahul Gandhi with the caption, ‘New Age Ravan’.

Joining the war, leaders of the Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) on October 6 (Friday) retaliated the BJP’s move by taking out a rally, holding posters of Prime Minister Narendra Modi depicted as “tainted with the blood of Gujarat riots.” They also performed ‘palabhishekam’ (offering of milk) to a large poster of Mr. Rahul Gandhi.

The rally culminated in a meeting at the Lenin Centre, where APCC working president Sunkara Padmasree slammed that BJP government at the Centre and accused it of resorting to “low-grade politics” to shield its own insecurities.

ADVERTISEMENT

Claiming an overwhelming support to the Congress party after the success of Mr. Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, she said the BJP was unable to digest the growing popularity of Mr. Gandhi.

He said the Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), an opposition front announced by leaders of 28 parties that had come together to defeat the BJP government in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, was sure to achieve its goal.

Stating that the BJP was doing what it was good at — tarnishing the image of the Opposition leaders, the Congress leader said people were eager to teach a fitting lesson to the BJP in the general elections.

She said Mr. Rahul Gandhi had been working relentlessly to protect the “eroding democratic and secular values” in the country under the BJP rule, and warned that the Congress would not remain a silent spectator to the BJP’s “misleading campaign.”

Party’s Vijayawada city president Naraharisetty Narasimha Rao and others participated in the protest rally.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.