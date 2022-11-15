Andhra Pradesh Congress plans State-wide padayatra in December

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president S. Sailajanath on November 15 (Tuesday) said that the party would undertake a State-wide padayatra in December to ‘expose the failures of the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Jana Sena Party (JSP).’
Addressing a a media conference, he said that people who had concern for the welfare of the State would join the padayatra that would begin in Anantapur and culminate in Srikakulam. He said the YSRCP, the TDP and the JSP had shun people’s welfare as they were ‘channelising all their efforts to appease Prime Minister Narendra Modi’.
Mr. Sailajanath expressed grief over the demise of actor Ghattamaneni Krishna. Recalling that the late actor had worked extensively as a Congress MP from Eluru in 1989 for people’s welfare, he conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family members.
