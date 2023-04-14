Andhra Pradesh: Congress party to stage ‘Jai Bharat Satyagraha’ in Vijayawada on April 24

April 14, 2023 09:08 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Gidugu Rudra Raju on Friday said the party would highlight the “failure of the YSRCP government in the State on key issues such as Polavaram project, Vizag steel plant and Amaravati as capital,” by organising ‘Jai Bharat Satyagraha’, a massive public meeting at Gymkhana Grounds on April 24.

Speaking to the media after releasing a poster on the proposed public meeting, Mr. Rudra Raju said people were at the receiving end of “gross misrule” by the BJP-led government at the Centre and the YSRCP government in the State.

The Central government had “unleashed a politics of vengeance,” resorting to frequent assault on democratic norms, he alleged, accusing the YSRCP government in the State of “not doing any better.”

“The YSRCP government has miserably failed to address the key issues of the State, which are directly related to development of the people. The cost escalation due to inordinate delay in construction of the Polavaram project and other issues related to the multi-purpose irrigation project, the proposed privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, development of Amaravati as capital of the State, growing unemployment problem, and the crisis-ridden agriculture sector stared in the face of the government,” he said.

Referring to the cases booked against Margadarsi Chit Fund company, Mr. Rudra Raju called it a “vindictive act.”

Tributes paid to Ambedkar

Earlier, he paid rich tributes to jurist, economist, social reformer and one of the architects of the Constitution B.R. Ambedkar, and called upon the party cadres to draw inspiration from him and raise a voice of protest against the injustices meted out to the common man.

State Congress party’s working president Sunkata Padmasree, district Congress president L. Thantiya Kumari, city Congress president Naraharasetty Narasimha Rao and party leaders V. Gurunadham, P. Y. Kiran, Dhankula Murali Mohan, Kolanukonda Sivaji, Ch. Vijay Kumar, P. Nancharaiah, M. Rajeswara Rao, M. Suresh, J. Nageswara Rao, M. Sunitha, Khurshida, Bhagya Lakshmi and others were present.