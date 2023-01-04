Andhra Pradesh Congress leader decries ban on meetings, rallies announced by govt.

January 04, 2023 01:31 am | Updated 01:32 am IST - ONGOLE

Senior Congress leader Chinta Mohan has vehemently condemned the ban on meetings and rallies on roads announced by the Jagan Mohan Reddy government in the wake of two episodes of stampedes during the meetings attended by Telugu Desam Party leaders.

Addressing the media in Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday, the former Union Minister said instead of ensuring safety and security of people who had attended the meetings at Kandukur and Guntur by posting adequate police personnel, the “dictatorial” YSR Congress Party government had come out with a ‘gag order’.

The ex-MP from Tirupati also found fault with the organisers of the twin meetings and recalled that no such untoward incidents had happened when lakhs of people attended such meetings held by TDP founder N.T. Rama Rao in the past.

“Only a judicial probe will bring out the truth behind the unfortunate mishaps,” he opined.

Both the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government at the Centre and the YSRCP government in the State made the lives of common people miserable by imposing a heavy dose of taxes and remaining a mute spectator to unprecedented price rise, the Congress Working Committee(CWC) Special Invitee said.

‘Tremendous response to Bharat Jodo yatra’

The Bharat Jodo Yatra led by party leader Rahul Gandhi had evoked a “tremendous response” from the public, he said, and asserted that this would help the Congress party come to power both at the Centre and in the State in 2024.

On coming to power, the Congress party would provide relief to people, including farmers, who were caught in a debt trap, by announcing a loan waiver, he promised, after visiting Karamchedu, which had witnessed the Dalit massacre in 1985.

He welcomed the observation of the sole woman judge in the five-member Bench of the Supreme court Justice B.V. Nagarathna that the government’s notification on demonetisation was unlawful. He opined that the 2016 note ban process was an “economic disaster” putting to hardship the common people.

He also felt that the Election Commission should not go ahead with the multi-constituency remote electronic voting machines and instead revert to the ballot paper-based voting system taking a cue from advanced countries like the USA.

Taking inspiration from the long march of Mr Rahul Gandhi, the party activists would organise ‘‘Hath se Hath Jodo yatra’‘ in all the 175 Assembly constituencies from January 26 to strengthen the party in the State, Pradesh Congress Vice-President Sripathy Prakasam added.