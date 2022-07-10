Andhra Pradesh: Congress demands White Paper on State’s finances

July 10, 2022 19:42 IST

‘Jagan’s election as lifetime president of YSRCP is against spirit of democracy’

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) vice-president Sripathy Prakasam has asked the YSRCP government to release a White Paper on the State's finances in the wake of the debt mounting to over ₹7.76 lakh crore.

“Following the indictment by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG), the State government owes an explanation for its mismanagement of the finances. The government should reveal how it has spent the huge debts raised in the last three years,” Mr. Prakasam said here on Sunday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Reacting to the ruling party’s plenary, he alleged no fruitful discussion took place at the conclave on the policies and programmes. The forum was utilised to only sling mud on the opposition parties, he said.

The election of Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy as lifetime president of the YSRCP was legally untenable and against the spirit of democracy, the Congress leader said, adding that the days of the Jagan Mohan Reddy government were numbered.