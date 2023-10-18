HamberMenu
Andhra Pradesh Congress demands BC caste census in State

The party plans to organise awareness programmes to explain to people the benefits of such a census

October 18, 2023 04:16 am | Updated 04:16 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
APCC President Gidugu Rudra Raju.

APCC President Gidugu Rudra Raju. | Photo Credit: K. V. S. Giri

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Gidugu Rudra Raju has said caste census is necessary for development of all castes, and that enumeration of people belonging to the Backward Classes (BCs) will bring in societal and political changes.

Addressing the media in Vijayawada on October 17, Mr. Rudra Raju demanded that the State take up BC caste census immediately.

“The State boasts of a robust volunteer system. We should have no problem in taking up the census,” he said, expressing happiness at the Congress Working Committee’s decision to take up the BC enumeration immediately.

He said the process has already begun in Himachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan where Congress was in power, or in Tamil Nadu where the party was an alliance partner.

He said the party would organise awareness programmes to explain to people the benefits of such a census. The first programme would be held at Kadiri on October 21, Nandyal on November 7, Vizianagaram on November 9, Srikakulam on November 10 and Visakhapatnam on November 11.

He said 60% of the posts in the new working group of the Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee went to women, and members of SC, ST, BC and minorties. Mr. Rudra Raju said 47 posts were allotted to OBCs, 23 to SCs, 5 to STs and 52 to OCs in the committee.

The new committee would meet on October 30, Mr. Rudra Raju said.

