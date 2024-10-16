Andhra Pradesh Congress chief Y.S. Sharmila reminds Nara Lokesh of unfulfilled ‘super six’ promises

The Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Y. S. Sharmila on October 16 (Wednesday) criticised the Minister for Information Technology, Electronics and Communications and Human Resource Development Nara Lokesh for “failure of his party to fulfil the promises it made to people of Andhra Pradesh”.

ADVERTISEMENT

The State Congress president posted on X saying “You take great pride in the fulfilment of your promise made to Modi ji, but you haven’t spoken a word about the unfulfilled promises to the people of A.P.”

Ms. Sharmila was referring to Mr. Lokesh’s statement made in an interview to an English new channel saying, “I promised PM Modi 22 seats and delivered 21 seats. I was off by one seat and I apologised to the Prime Minister for not delivering that one seat.”

YSRCP questions A.P. government on implementation of ‘Super Six’ schemes

Reminding him of his “unfulfilled super six promises”, Ms. Sharmila said it was shameful that even after four months of forming the government, the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh was running to New Delhi every other week and yet none of the promises made to Andhra Pradesh by Mr. Modi had not been fulfilled. “The fate of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant and the Polavaram project remains in limbo, clouded by false commitments,” she said.

She said it was good to see Mr. Lokesh on the TV show “Frankly Speaking” “but the people of Andhra Pradesh now expect you to speak frankly on your intentions on fulfilling the promises made to them,” she said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.