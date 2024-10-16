GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Andhra Pradesh Congress chief Y.S. Sharmila reminds Nara Lokesh of unfulfilled ‘super six’ promises

Y.S. Sharmila refers to Nara Lokesh’s statement made in an interview to an English channel saying, “I promised PM Modi 22 seats and delivered 21 seats”

Updated - October 16, 2024 03:14 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

P Sujatha Varma
P. Sujatha Varma
Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president Y. S. Sharmila. File

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president Y. S. Sharmila. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Y. S. Sharmila on October 16 (Wednesday) criticised the Minister for Information Technology, Electronics and Communications and Human Resource Development Nara Lokesh for “failure of his party to fulfil the promises it made to people of Andhra Pradesh”.

Govt. losing credibility due to ‘failure’ to implement ‘Super Six’ promises, says Sharmila

The State Congress president posted on X saying “You take great pride in the fulfilment of your promise made to Modi ji, but you haven’t spoken a word about the unfulfilled promises to the people of A.P.”

Ms. Sharmila was referring to Mr. Lokesh’s statement made in an interview to an English new channel saying, “I promised PM Modi 22 seats and delivered 21 seats. I was off by one seat and I apologised to the Prime Minister for not delivering that one seat.”

YSRCP questions A.P. government on implementation of ‘Super Six’ schemes

Reminding him of his “unfulfilled super six promises”, Ms. Sharmila said it was shameful that even after four months of forming the government, the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh was running to New Delhi every other week and yet none of the promises made to Andhra Pradesh by Mr. Modi had not been fulfilled. “The fate of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant and the Polavaram project remains in limbo, clouded by false commitments,” she said.

She said it was good to see Mr. Lokesh on the TV show “Frankly Speaking” “but the people of Andhra Pradesh now expect you to speak frankly on your intentions on fulfilling the promises made to them,” she said.

Published - October 16, 2024 03:13 pm IST

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / state politics / politics / politics (general)

