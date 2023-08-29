Andhra Pradesh Congress accuses government of commercialising medical education in State; demands repeal of GOs 107, 108

August 29, 2023 01:31 pm | Updated 01:31 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Gidugu Rudra Raju has slammed the YSR Congress government in the State for what he alleged as “commercialisation” of medical education.

Referring to the new seat matrix introduced by the State through GOs 107 and 108 on allocation of 35% of the seats in the new medical colleges under ‘self-financing courses’ category, Mr. Rudra Raju said “this is downright business of medical education”.

Demanding repeal of the two GOs, he said the Congress party had raised serious concern over the matter in an open letter addressed to the Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Pointing to the fact that parents and several organisations had moved the court seeking justice, the Congress chief said his party would extend its full support for the cause. Claiming that social justice was the cornerstone of the Congress rule in Andhra Pradesh from 2004 to 2014, he accused the YCP government of resorting to ‘business’ of the medical education. “Out of the total 17 medical colleges announced for the State, five of them have been executed. Implementation of the GOs in the remaining 12 colleges also will spell disaster for students belonging to the SC, ST, Minority and weaker sections,” he said.

The APCC president said the five new medical colleges have 750 seats. With the allocation of 15% (112 seats) under all-India quota, the remaining 638 seats should be allotted in the proportion of 28% to BCs, 16% to SCs, 6% to STs and 4% to Minorities. But according to the new GOs, out of the total 638 seats, 319 seats are allotted under general category while the remaining 319 seats are allocated to ‘self-financing’ courses.

The Congress leader accused the State government of making medical education ‘profit-oriented’ at the cost of the welfare of the students from marginalised communities. “The State is already witnessing shortage of qualified medical doctors. This kind of a business with medical seats will worsen the situation,” he warned, claiming that health was a priority sector for the Congress party and reminded that Rajiv Gandhi had introduced ‘Aarogyasri’ programme to ensure free medical services to people belonging to Below Poverty Line (BPL).

He reiterated that the Congress party would join forces with the parents and organisations fighting for the cause.