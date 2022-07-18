Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: Cong. leader urges TDP MLA to back Yashwant Sinha

Special Correspondent ONGOLE July 18, 2022 02:01 IST
Updated: July 18, 2022 02:01 IST

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee vice president Sripathy Prakasam on Sunday urged Telugu Desam Party MLA from Kondepi, Dola Balaveeranjenaya Swamy, to back the Opposition’s Presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha.

Drumming up support for Mr. Sinha on the eve of Presidential election, the Congress leader contended that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) had done grave injustice to Andhra Pradesh post bifurcation and had failed to keep its poll promise to grant Special Category Status (SCS) for 15 years.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The TDP had already announced its support to NDA‘s Presidential nominee Droupadi Murmu.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

However, the electors--MPs and MLAs -- are free to exercise their voting right as per their will and they would not attract the provisions of the anti-defection law as per the 10th schedule of the Constitution, said Mr. Prakasam, a noted lawyer.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...