Andhra Pradesh: Cong. leader urges TDP MLA to back Yashwant Sinha

July 18, 2022 02:01 IST

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee vice president Sripathy Prakasam on Sunday urged Telugu Desam Party MLA from Kondepi, Dola Balaveeranjenaya Swamy, to back the Opposition’s Presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha.

Drumming up support for Mr. Sinha on the eve of Presidential election, the Congress leader contended that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) had done grave injustice to Andhra Pradesh post bifurcation and had failed to keep its poll promise to grant Special Category Status (SCS) for 15 years.

The TDP had already announced its support to NDA‘s Presidential nominee Droupadi Murmu.

However, the electors--MPs and MLAs -- are free to exercise their voting right as per their will and they would not attract the provisions of the anti-defection law as per the 10th schedule of the Constitution, said Mr. Prakasam, a noted lawyer.