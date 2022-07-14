Andhra Pradesh: Cong. leader pans YSRCP, TDP for supporting Murmu

July 14, 2022 01:43 IST

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee vice president Sripathy Prakasam on Wednesday vehemently opposed the decision of the ruling YSR Congress Party as also the Telugu Desam Party to support the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA)‘s Presidential nominee Droupadi Murmu.

“The Presidential polls assumes significance as it is to protect the Constitution and democracy in the country at a time when the BJP is toying with the idea of rewriting it to suit the sectarian Hindutva agenda of the saffron party,” he said.

Both the parties were vying with each other to back the BJP in the Parliament on each and every issue fearing “arm twisting” by the ruling party at the Centre by allegedly misusing investigating agencies like the Enforcement Directorate and the Central Bureau of Investigation to trouble MPs and MLAs, he said.

“The mere election of an Adivasi woman to the top post does not mean atrocities on the tribals will vanish,” he said, adding that Adivasis continued to be displaced from the forests in the wake of the alleged corporate-friendly mining policy of the Union and State governments.

Sexual assaults against women continued unabated in the country and a woman occupying the gubernatorial post would not make any difference, he argued.