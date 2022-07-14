Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: Cong. leader pans YSRCP, TDP for supporting Murmu

Special Correspondent ONGOLE July 14, 2022 01:43 IST
Updated: July 14, 2022 01:43 IST

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee vice president Sripathy Prakasam on Wednesday vehemently opposed the decision of the ruling YSR Congress Party as also the Telugu Desam Party to support the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA)‘s Presidential nominee Droupadi Murmu.

“The Presidential polls assumes significance as it is to protect the Constitution and democracy in the country at a time when the BJP is toying with the idea of rewriting it to suit the sectarian Hindutva agenda of the saffron party,” he said.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Both the parties were vying with each other to back the BJP in the Parliament on each and every issue fearing “arm twisting” by the ruling party at the Centre by allegedly misusing investigating agencies like the Enforcement Directorate and the Central Bureau of Investigation to trouble MPs and MLAs, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“The mere election of an Adivasi woman to the top post does not mean atrocities on the tribals will vanish,” he said, adding that Adivasis continued to be displaced from the forests in the wake of the alleged corporate-friendly mining policy of the Union and State governments.

Sexual assaults against women continued unabated in the country and a woman occupying the gubernatorial post would not make any difference, he argued.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...