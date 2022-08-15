Andhra Pradesh: Cong. leader calls for united struggle to end Modi’s rule in the country

AICC member Sripathi Prakasam says it is important in order to save the nation

Special Correspondent ONGOLE
August 15, 2022 01:41 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

All India Congress Committee(AICC) member Sripathi Prakasam has stressed the need for ending the “anti-people” Narendra Modi government in order to ”save the nation”.

On conclusion of a 75 km padayatra at J Pangaluru village to mark the 75th year of Independence, Mr. Sripathi Prakasam, also Pradesh Congress vice-president, alleged that the BJP-led government at the Centre had made the lives of common people miserable by imposing a heavy dose of taxes, leading to skyrocketing prices of all essential commodities.

It was high time all secular and democratic forces came together to overthrow the Narendra Modi government that was bent upon rewriting the Constitution to suit the saffron party’s sectarian agenda, he charged, as the party activists raised the slogan “desh bachao, Modi hatao”.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Pointing out that it was the Congress party that brought the country its independence from the British rule, the leader said the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh(RSS) did not shed blood during the movement.

Further, he said that the downtrodden sections of people yearn for return of the Congress to power as it had provided land and houses free of cost for their uplift. The going was getting difficult for farmers in the wake of ever-increasing cost of farm inputs and unremunerative prices for their produce, he said, after interacting with a group of farmers at Inkollu village.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The ‘Garibi Hatao’ slogan of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi had caught the imagination of the oppressed classes, added the veteran Dalit leader, who has been assigned the task of hoisting the national flag on the Independence Day at the party State headquarters.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app