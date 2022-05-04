Andhra Pradesh: Conduct Intermediate exams properly, Lokesh tell govt.

May 04, 2022 20:21 IST

‘SSC question papers are being circulated in WhatsApp groups of the YSRCP’

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national general secretary N. Lokesh has urged Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to initiate measures steps to conduct Intermediate examinations in a ‘trustworthy manner’.

In a letter to the Chief Minister on Wednesday, Mr. Lokesh said the students would suffer setbacks due to question paper leaks and mass copying in the SSC examinations. “The government’s failures got exposed during the SSC examinations. Now it should learn from its mistakes,” said Mr. Lokesh.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mr. Lokesh further alleged that the question papers were circulated widely among the YSRCP groups. “The SSC examination question papers of Telugu, Hindi, English and mathematics appeared in the YRSCP WhatsApp groups even before they reached the exam centres. However, the teachers were being implicated and arrested for they staged agitations over Pay Revision Commission (PRC) and Contributory Pension Scheme issues,” he alleged.