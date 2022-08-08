Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: Concrete work at Polavaram hydroelectric project begins

Works under way at the Polavaram Hydroelectric Project site on Monday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT
T. Appala Naidu POLAVARAM August 08, 2022 21:15 IST
Updated: August 08, 2022 21:15 IST

The concrete work for installation of 12 turbines of the 960 MW Polavaram Hydroelectric Project (PHEP) began at Polavaram in Eluru district on Monday. 

Andhra Pradesh Power Generation Corporation Limited (APGENCO) Superintendent Engineer S. Seshareddy and Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Limited (MEIL) vice-president Rangarajan launched the works at the project site. 

At least 3,500 cubic metres of concrete will be used to install each turbine. The excavation of tunnels has been completed to make way for the concrete work.

