Andhra Pradesh: Complete syllabus in time for assessment tests from Aug. 1, schoolteachers told

July 20, 2023 06:44 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Principal Secretary, Department of School Education, Praveen Prakash has urged teachers to complete the syllabus for the first set of formative assessment tests scheduled to start from August 1.

Referring to his recent visits to a few schools in Kurnool district, the Principal Secretary on Thursday said he had found teachers who had completed their syllabus in time, but there were others who had not finished teaching the portion that would be covered in the formative assessment tests. There were still others who had completed the syllabus but had failed to check the students’ workbooks.

Emphasising the need to stick to the timeframe given to cover the syllabus, he said teachers should also focus mainly on the low performers in the class.

Mr. Praveen Prakash said henceforth, he would pick up schools randomly for his weekend inspections to see the preparedness of the teachers and students.

New recruits

Later, addressing the newly-appointed teachers in the Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBVs), he urged them to work with dedication to ensure that the fruits of the educational reforms ushered in the State reached the beneficiaries. “You have arrived at a very exciting phase when the education sector is witnessing radical changes,” he said, adding that Education, along with Health and Agriculture were the priority sectors for the Jagan Mohan Reddy government in the State.

“Nowhere in the world you find distribution of tabs to students of Class 8, distribution of school kits comprising all the essential things a student needs on the very first day of the new academic year and the unique and innovative bilingual textbooks designed to facilitate smooth transition of the children from Telugu to English medium,” he said.

He said continuous hard work on the part of teachers was imperative and spoke about how digitalisation had reduced the world into a global village where knowledge of English language was vital.

He advised teachers to avoid backlogs as it might spell trouble for students. “Do not postpone teaching lessons in the classroom, checking the notes and ensuring completion of the syllabus,” he said, adding that through selfless services, government employees could contribute a great deal for development process.

