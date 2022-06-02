Andhra Pradesh: Complete SC component works in engineering wings: Minister

Minister for Social Welfare Meruga Nagarjuna has directed that the SC component spillover work in all engineering wings should be completed at the earliest.

The Minister on Thursday reviewed the pending SC component spillover works with the Panchayat Raj, Roads and Buildings, Minor and Major Irrigation Department, Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh and Swachh Andhra Corporation.

“We have not utilised the SC component funds to the fullest extent last year due to many reasons. Departments, including Roads and Buildings, Minor and Major Irrigation departments, have not utilised funds and I want to ensure that such mistakes do not repeat again,” said Dr. Nagarjuna.

The Minister said that projects under minor and major irrigation departments should be taken up immediately to ensure that Dalit farmers could utilise water. He also directed the officials to complete the 37 works including mini auditoriums, taken up in Social Welfare Welfare Hostels.

He asked the department officials to complete the pending construction works at Sattenapalli, Brahmagari Matham, Kurichedu and Arugolanu and Yadlapadu.