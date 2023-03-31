Andhra Pradesh: Complete resurvey of lands by May 20, Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy tells officials

March 31, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the officials to complete the first phase of resurvey of lands taken up under the ‘Jagananna Saswatha Bhu Hakku Bhu Raksha’ scheme within the stipulated time across the State.

At a review meeting on the resurvey of lands held at his camp office, near here, on Friday, the Chief Minister told the officials to acquire necessary equipment at the earliest to avoid delay.

“The survey work should be completed by May 20 in all respects, including laying of survey stones. Rovers may be used wherever necessary to complete the work on time. The equipment such as rovers should be arranged in all the village secretariats to ensure that the work of surveyors is smooth,” he said.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said the government had taken up the resurvey of lands after one hundred years in an unprecedented manner. ‘No other State has taken up such a survey in the country so far,” the Chief Minister said, adding that “the programme is important not only for the people of the present generation but also of the future generations.”

The government was aiming at completing the project using modern technology and handing over the documents to the land owners in such a way that no one could tamper with them, he said.

When he enquired about the progress of the survey taken up in 2,000 villages in the first phase by the Revenue Department, the officials told him that distribution of documents was in full swing.

The officials informed that 31 lakh survey stones were ready and they would be laid once the survey was completed. They said arrangements were in place to supply 50,000 stones daily.

In urban areas

Officials of the Municipal Administration Department said they were preparing to take up the survey work in the urban areas, and data analysis was currently under way. Panchayat Raj officials told the Chief Minister they would complete the survey work in 300 villages by the end of the third week of April, and in all the villages by the end of December.

Mines and Geology Minister P. Ramachandra Reddy; Principal Adviser to the Chief Minister Ajay Kallam; Special Chief Secretaries G. Sai Prasad, Y. Sri Lakshmi, Rajat Bhargava, and B. Rajasekhar; Principal Secretary (Panchayat Raj and Rural Development) Gopalakrishna Dwivedi; and senior IAS officers Siddharth Jain, A. Md. Imtiaz, Praveen Kumar and Shan Mohan were among those present.