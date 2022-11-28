Andhra Pradesh: complete drinking water project by next January, Eluru Collector directs officials

November 28, 2022 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - ELURU 

‘The project will supply water to 191 tribal habitations in three districts’

The Hindu Bureau

Eluru Collector and Sri Satya Sai Water Supply Board (SSWSB) Chairman V. Prasanna Venkatesh on Monday directed the Rural Water Supply officials to complete the ₹17.5 crore drinking water project to supply safe drinking water to the 191 tribal habitations in the Godavari Agency by January 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

The SSWSB on Monday met here under the chairmanship of Mr. Prasanna Venkatesh and Gopalapuram MLA Talari Venkata Rao.

The water project aims at supplying water to the 11 mandals in the Eluru, East Godavari and Alluri Sitarama Raju districts. By November-end, the pipeline has been laid to 36 villages. Joint Collector P. Arun Babu and Rural Water Supply Superintending Engineer N.V.V. Satyanarayana were among those present.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US