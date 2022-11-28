Andhra Pradesh: complete drinking water project by next January, Eluru Collector directs officials

November 28, 2022 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - ELURU

Eluru Collector and Sri Satya Sai Water Supply Board (SSWSB) Chairman V. Prasanna Venkatesh on Monday directed the Rural Water Supply officials to complete the ₹17.5 crore drinking water project to supply safe drinking water to the 191 tribal habitations in the Godavari Agency by January 2023.

The SSWSB on Monday met here under the chairmanship of Mr. Prasanna Venkatesh and Gopalapuram MLA Talari Venkata Rao.

The water project aims at supplying water to the 11 mandals in the Eluru, East Godavari and Alluri Sitarama Raju districts. By November-end, the pipeline has been laid to 36 villages. Joint Collector P. Arun Babu and Rural Water Supply Superintending Engineer N.V.V. Satyanarayana were among those present.