Andhra Pradesh: complete construction of houses in Jagananna Colony by Ugadi, officials told

March 07, 2023 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

Andhra Pradesh State Housing Corporation Managing Director G. Lakshmisha on Tuesday directed the East Godavari district officials to complete the construction of houses in the Jagananna colonies by Ugadi.

On Tuesday, Mr. Lakshmisha and Rajamahendravaram Municipal Corporation Commissioner K. Dinesh Kumar inspected the ongoing construction activity of the houses at the Velugubanda layout, where Rajamahendravam urban dwellers have been allocated house sites under the ‘Pedalandariki Illu’ scheme.

In an official release, Mr. Lakshmisha has said that the construction of 14,395 houses has been completed as against the targeted 18,126 houses at the Velugubanda layout. The officials have been told to complete the pending construction activity by Ugadi