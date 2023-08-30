ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh: Complete construction of 37 YSR Health Clinics in tribal areas by September 15, ITDA officials told in Eluru district

August 30, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - K.R.PURAM (ELURU)

Eluru Collector warns engineering authorities against delay in renovation of government schools 

The Hindu Bureau

Eluru District Collector V. Prasanna Venkatesh and Polavaram MLA Tellam Balaraju receiving grievances during the ITDA Executive Council meeting held at K.R.Puram in Eluru district on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

Eluru District Collector V. Prasanna Venkatesh on Wednesday directed the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA-K.R.Puram) authorities to complete construction of the 37 YSR Health clinics in the ITDA limits by September 15.

Addressing the officials during the ITDA Executive Council meeting held here, Mr. Venkatesh said that early completion of the construction activity of the YSR Health Clinics would provide more health facilities for the tribals in the Eluru district. 

A majority of the tribal pockets are falling in the submergence area of the Polavaram irrigation project across river Godavari. The Collector has warned the engineering officials against delay in completing the renovation of the government schools under the prestigious Nadu-Nedu scheme in the tribal pockets. 

Road repairs

Polavaram MLA Tellam Balaraju has asked ITDA officials to speed up the repair of the roads in the tribal areas that were hit by the recent Godavari floods. He reiterated the need for renovation of the government schools in the Polavaram-displaced habitations. 

Responding to grievances on the housing scheme, Mr. Balaraju has assured to grant the housing sites to the eligible tribals.  Joint Collector B. Lavanya Veni and ITDA Project Officer M. Suryateja and other officials were present.

