ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh: Complete approach road works on a war-footing, Vizianagaram Collector tells officials

August 22, 2023 07:06 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

Chief Minister to lay foundation stone for tribal university and address a public meeting on August 25

The Hindu Bureau

Vizianagaram District Collector S. Nagalakshmi directed officials concerned to complete approach road works quickly from national highway to Chinamedapalli and Kunitivalasa villages as Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is scheduled to hold public meeting in those places on August 25 after laying foundation stone for the construction of the Central Tribal University of Andhra Pradesh.

She inspected the approach road and other works. She directed them to make alternative arrangements in case of heavy downpour on Friday. Deputy Chief Minister Peedika Rajannadora and Minister for Education Botcha Satyanarayana are expected to visit the site and review the arrangements for the Chief Minister’s tour.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US