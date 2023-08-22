HamberMenu
Andhra Pradesh: Complete approach road works on a war-footing, Vizianagaram Collector tells officials

Chief Minister to lay foundation stone for tribal university and address a public meeting on August 25

August 22, 2023 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau

Vizianagaram District Collector S. Nagalakshmi directed officials concerned to complete approach road works quickly from national highway to Chinamedapalli and Kunitivalasa villages as Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is scheduled to hold public meeting in those places on August 25 after laying foundation stone for the construction of the Central Tribal University of Andhra Pradesh.

She inspected the approach road and other works. She directed them to make alternative arrangements in case of heavy downpour on Friday. Deputy Chief Minister Peedika Rajannadora and Minister for Education Botcha Satyanarayana are expected to visit the site and review the arrangements for the Chief Minister’s tour.

